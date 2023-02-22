Riqui Puig says Julian Araujo ‘can give a lot’ to Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig spoke this week ahead of the start of the MLS campaign. The LA Galaxy man spoke about his level of comfort following a move from Barcelona and if he missed being home or not.

“Now that I’ve been in a home since January, I’m very comfortable. At the moment I don’t miss Barcelona, which is saying a lot.... And every month my parents, my girlfriend and my brothers and sisters come to visit me. The truth is that right now I’m very happy.”

He then spoke about his former teammate Julián Araújo who has made the move from LA to Barcelona.

“Araújo is a player who can give Barça a lot. He goes into space a lot, has a lot of depth and, as Barcelona play with very wide full-backs, he can be very good for them,” he added. “I told him: ‘I don’t think you have to think about it: you have to go for sure.’ It’s an experience for him to grow as a player and it’s one of the best clubs in Europe. I’m not even talking about the city because it’s a perfect city. Puig | Source

Glad to hear Puig is doing well in LA. Here’s to hoping the youngster settles in and has a good future ahead of him.