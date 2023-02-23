The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Old Trafford for a massive Europa League Playoffs second leg against Manchester United, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

Barça go into one of the biggest games of their season missing three key pieces: Pedri (hamstring) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) are out through injury, and Gavi is suspended for yellow card accumulation. The good news is Ronald Araujo is back after missing the weekend clash against Cádiz, and Sergio Busquets should be fit to start after a full recovery from his ankle injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!