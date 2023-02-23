PREVIEW l Manchester United v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Old Trafford. The Theatre of Dreams. Where hopefully the dreams are going to be blaugrana

Training session at the Theatre of Dreams - FC Barcelona

The Barça squad have trained at Old Trafford, also known as the Theatre of Dreams - the moniker given to the stadium by Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton.

Xavi looking for 'passion' against Manchester United - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández appeared confident and expectant in his appearance before the press ahead of Thursday's Europa League second leg play off against Manchester United.

Kounde: 'The best Barça will be on show against Manchester United' - FC Barcelona

French defender also outlines that the defence will be a crucial aspect of the game at Old Trafford

Claudia Pina extends contract until 2026 - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women striker puts pen to paper for another three years in the presence of Joan Laporta

Cata Coll to remain at the Club until 2026 - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women goalkeeper signs for three more seasons in the presence of president Joan Laporta

Barça's Xavi: "Messi? This is his home and the doors are open to him" - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has opened the door to Leo Messi's return from PSG, who he joined in the summer of 2021. "The best player in the world and in history would always fit in," he said at the press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

AC Milan have already decided not to exercise option to sign Dest - SPORT

AC Milan have decided not to exercise their option to buy Sergiño Dest, who has been on loan from Barcelona since the start of this season. The American player arrived at Barcelona under Ronald Koeman but Xavi decided that it was not necessary to continue with his services.

Mexico right-back Julian Araujo trains with Barça for the first time - SPORT

Júlian Araujo completed his first training session with Barcelona on Wednesday morning. He did so with Barça Atletic under the orders of Rafa Márquez in a workout prior to this weekend's match against Alcoyano in the Primera RFEF.

Ex-Barça man Riqui Puig on life in MLS and right-back Julian Araujo - SPORT

Riqui Puig is a happy man in Los Angeles. His departure in the summer for Major League Soccer was the end for the 'eternal promise' of La Masia.