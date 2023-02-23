WELCOME TO OLD TRAFFORD!!! One of the most legendary stadiums in the world is the site of a gigantic match between Manchester United and Barcelona who meet in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff tie. These two played a fantastic match last week and left it all to be decided tonight after a 2-2 draw, and even more fun is expected as they fight for a place in the Round of 16. But it won’t be easy for Barça who are missing three crucial players against a United side that’s been nearly unbeatable at home. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Playoff Knockouts, Second Leg

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), Not Available (Canada), BT Sport 2 (UK), SONY TEN 2 (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!