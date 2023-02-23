Rumors: Barcelona rejected huge €70 million bid for Raphinha

Raphinha only signed for Barcelona in the summer but his future at the club has already been the subject of speculation after a slow start to life at the Camp Nou.

Indeed Diario Sport reckon the Brazilian was the subject of a €70 million offer from Premier League side Arsenal in the January transfer window.

However, the bid was turned down by Barcelona who refused to sell their summer signing even though he has found it tough going in his first few months at the club.

Raphinha is thought to have cost Barcelona around €60 million in total, meaning Arsenal’s offer was a good one but not enough to lure the forward away from the Camp Nou.

The former Leeds man has gone on to be more productive in 2023, scoring three goals and picking up three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for Barca.

Arsenal had an eventful winter transfer window. The Gunners also missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk but did bring in Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior.