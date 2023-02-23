AC Milan interested in signing Samuel Umtiti - report

AC Milan are said to be interested in signing FIFA World Cup Winner Samuel Umtiti from FC Barcelona. The French international was considered one of the best defenders in the world at his peak, but his career took a turn following a major injury.

He opted not to get surgery during a pivotal summer, which allowed him to play for France in the 2018 World Cup, but sadly, affected his career in the long run. Barcelona were desperate to get rid of him, and his relatively big salary, over the past few transfer windows.

They eventually found a willing partner in Lecce, who took him on loan. Barcelona still paid the majority of his salary, but at the very least it gave him a chance to regain his form, leading to a potential sale down the line.

And now it seems that plan could be coming to fruition. While he’s not performed like his prime, Umtiti has shown a better level than he has before. And crucially he’s been able to keep it up longer than he has in the past few years.

The player is said to be focused solely on finishing the season well for Lecce, but come the summer he may have a decision to make. Barcelona are willing to let him go to any club he wants on a free transfer, as his contract does not run out until 2026. That’s where Milan could enter the picture.

There are also said to be Ligue 1 clubs monitoring his situation.