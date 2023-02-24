FC Barcelona working on tribute to Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona reportedly met with the father and agent of Lionel Messi in a secret meeting to discuss many topics. The first item on the agenda was a tribute to the Argentine star, who left in a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain after spending most of his life at the Camp Nou.

The existence of the meeting itself has been a source of controversy, with reports contradicting each other on whether club president Joan Laporta met with Jorge Messi.

But the latest rumors say that the smoke and mirrors are intentional, because the contact is supposed to be kept practically above top secret.

Of course, the biggest interest surrounding the meeting is a potential return home for the Argentine superstar, who is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season.

But the meeting was partly to soothe the relationship between the club’s top brass and the Messi tribe. It wasn’t long ago when the player’s brother, Matias, posted a video in which he claimed Laporta should be sacked and that Barcelona were a small club before the arrival of one Leo Messi.

And even if he were not to return to Barcelona next season, there is still a chance for him to attend the tribute match. Supposedly, it’s being planned for the beginning of the 2024-25 season, so in the summer of next year. That would coincide with the club’s 125th anniversary and would also be after some planned improvements to the Camp Nou have been finalized.

Whether Messi would attend as a member of FC Barcelona or not remains to be decided.