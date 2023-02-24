Manchester United 2-1 FC Barcelona: End of the road in Europe - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s European adventure is over for 2022/23. After elimination from the Champions League, all hearts were fully set on the consolation of the Europa League but instead they have fallen at the first hurdle.

Araujo makes 100th appearance for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Thursday’s game away to Manchester United was the 100th for Ronald Araujo in the Barça jersey. Now in his fifth season at the club, he has staked his claim as one of the most essential components of Xavi Hernández’s game-plan, and this season is proving to be perhaps his best yet.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad forward Kubo - SPORT

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Takefusa Kubo’s explosion at Real Sociedad and are considering signing him in the future, according to the newspaper ‘Diario AS’ in an operation that seems very complicated.

Milan ready to sign Barça’s Umtiti this summer after Lecce loan spell - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti may no longer be a problem for Barcelona. His good season at Lecce, where he has played in 10 of the Italian side’s last 11 games, is beginning to arouse the interest of some important teams.

Messi-Barcelona: Finally some good news as relationship thaws - SPORT

Catalunya Radio revealed that Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi met this week. It is great news, even if it is only to bring positions closer and to iron out differences. It was a frozen relationship, in which the two parties had no contact and now the fact they are seeing each other again is, at the very least, a sign of normality.

Barcelona rejected Arsenal’s €70 million bid for Raphinha in January - SPORT

Despite the hardship and the delicate economic situation, money is not a priority in certain matters. Barcelona received a €70 million offer from Arsenal this winter for the Brazilian Raphinha but said no.