Pique on Barcelona’s European elimination: ‘It’s a f***ing mess’

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique wasn’t too keen on how his former club performed at Old Trafford yesterday. The defender was on the Kings League show on Twitch and ended up commenting on the loss amidst comments from the chat.

“It was a fu**ing mess.” Pique | Source

Pique isn’t alone in how he felt after the loss. Despite missing some key players in the tie, such as Pedri, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele, the way Barcelona performed in the second half was a literal disaster. Getting picked apart by United’s predictable adjustments.

At the end of the day, Barca are still in the driver’s seat for La Liga and could finish up with the double if they lift the Copa del Rey, and that certainly isn’t a disaster.