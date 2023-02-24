Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati ruled out with knee injury

Barcelona have ruled Ansu Fati out of action with a knee injury picked up in training on Friday.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news in an official statement. There’s no word on how long Fati will be out for, but early reports reckon the injury is not too serious and he’ll be back soon.

MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/EvGv2QyDCW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2023

Fati will miss Sunday’s trip to Almeria in La Liga. Xavi’s side head into the match fresh from Thursday’s disappointing Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

Xavi will be without Fati, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele but otherwise has no fresh injury concerns for Sunday’s game.

Barcelona will be heavy favorites to win against the struggling La Liga side who sit just one place above the drop zone in the Spanish top flight.

However, Xavi may well have one eye on Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu when it comes to his team selection.