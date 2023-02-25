Inter Miami boss Neville confirms interest in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Lionel Messi and Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets this summer.

Both players are out of contract at their respective clubs, and it’s not clear yet where either will play their football next season.

If Neville and Inter Miami get their way, it will be for the MLS club.

“We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years,” he said. “They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer. “Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suárez . . . all of them you can rattle off. “We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players [who fall outside the league’s salary cap] following their retirements.” Source | The Times

Barcelona coach Xavi has repeatedly said he wants Busquets to stay but admits it’s up to the midfielder to make up his mind. Busquets is still yet to confirm if he’ll stay or finally call time on his Barca career.