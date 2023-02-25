Barcelona keeping tabs on Take Kubo - report

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close watch on former La Masia prospect and current Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo. The Japanese winger has performed exceptionally this season at Sociedad and it’s caught Xavi and the club’s attention.

The winger’s time at Barcelona ended in strange fashion and he ended up at Real Madrid, who still have 50% of his rights. All of which means it would be a very tricky deal to bring him to the Camp Nou and pretty unlikely truth be told.

Barcelona would somehow have to find €60 million, Kubo’s termination clause, and would then see half of that amount heading to Madrid as a result.

Los Blancos get preferential buyback preferences if they want him back, but as of now, they don’t seem interested. I’m sure if Barca do get close to wanting him back, somehow Real will make things tough on them.