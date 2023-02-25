Pedri eyeing Barcelona return against Athletic Bilbao - report

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is hoping to return ahead of schedule and be available to feature against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on March 12 at San Mames.

Diario AS reckon Pedri hasn’t been ruled out of the clash in a couple of weeks, although it is thought to be “very difficult, but not impossible” for the youngster to play.

Pedri has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first leg of Barcelona’s Europa League tie with Manchester United and was expected to miss a month.

It was initially thought that Pedri would return a week later against Real Madrid but there is a chance he could be back a week ahead of schedule.

The report states that Pedri’s been feeling pretty good as he hits the recovery trail which has led to optimism he’s not too far away from a return.

Barcelona certainly missed Pedri against Manchester United but will be able to welcome Gavi back at the weekend as he returns after missing out in midweek through suspension.