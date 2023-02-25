Lecce hoping to keep hold of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has confirmed the club would like to keep hold of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti if possible.

Umtiti is enjoying a loan spell with the Italian side and has made 12 Serie A appearances this season for the club.

It’s not clear yet what will happen with Umtiti next season, but Corvino says he’d be happy to talk to Barcelona about extending the Frenchman’s stay.

“If we have the go-ahead from the player and from Barça, that can be explored. In the summer, Umtiti already chose our project,” he said. “We hope to be able to implement other opportunities with the availability that Barça has. Barça took our chances very much into account and that’s how everything could be done. “His arrival responded to our need to incorporate some experienced players to help the youngsters on the squad. Umtiti arrived and it has worked.” Source | Calciomercato

There is no purchase option in Umtiti’s contract with Lecce and it’s thought Barca are paying his salary during his season in Serie A. Umtiti is contracted to Barcelona until 2026.