Ronald Araujo in the spotlight in training - FC Barcelona

After being included in the starting XI in Thursday's game against Manchester United, Ronald Araujo reached 100 appearances for Barça. In training on Friday, the first session following the defeat at Old Trafford, the Uruguayan defender received a commemorative jersey with the number 100 on the back and smiled for the cameras with his team mates.

When and where to watch Almería v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United, LaLiga continues on Sunday with a trip to Almeria (kick off 6.30pm CET). This guide shows what the kick off time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Ansu Fati with a bruised left knee - FC Barcelona

The first team player Ansu Fati has suffered a bruised knee in Friday's training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The striker is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return to action.

Xavi on Barcelona's Europa League exit: "It is a big disappointment" - SPORT

Xavi Hernández was unable to hide his disappointment at being knocked out of the Europa League at the first hurdle against Manchester United.

Busquets says Barça "angry" but "aware of where they are coming from" - SPORT

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets says the team will be able to turn the page on Thursday's Europa League KO to Manchester United. Barça have already won the Supercopa, are top of LaLiga and have a Copa del Rey semifinal to come against Real Madrid.

Kounde: "I'm really disappointed, the goal was to win the Europa League" - SPORT

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said Thursday's Europa League elimination to Manchester United was "painful" as the Catalan's involvement in European competitions ended for another season.

Inter Miami confirm interest in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets - Football España

MLS side Inter Miami are open to a joint summer move for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Both Messi and Busquets are out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively, with extension talks ongoing.