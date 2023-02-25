Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram offered to Barcelona - report

Marcus Thuram’s agents have reportedly offered the Borussia Monchengladbach forward to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and is set to leave the Bundesliga club for a fresh challenge.

Barca are said to like Thuram’s profile, particularly his versatility, according to Mundo Deportivo. The fact that he’s free is likely to be another reason.

There’s also the obvious family link as Thuram’s father Lilian played for the Catalans for two years and has already said he’d love to see his son follow in his footsteps.

Barcelona aren’t alone in being interested in Thuram. Chelsea, PSG, Atletico, Inter and Manchester United are also said to be keen.

Meanwhile, Gladbach chief Roland Virkus has already pretty much confirmed Thuram will be off in a few months.

“We have to accept that there are even bigger clubs where Marcus might go,” he told Sport1. “The fact that players will leave us for free is not a positive situation and I am not going to sugarcoat this.”

Thuram has scored 11 goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.