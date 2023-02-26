Xavi warns of Almería's form at home - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss speaks ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash in Andalusia, highlighting the home side's 'strength in their own stadium'

The squad for Almeria - FC Barcelona

Xavi names 20 players in his squad for Sunday's Liga road trip

Barca did not go for the new sensation at Real Madrid - SPORT

His breakthrough at El Sadar left everyone stunned. It was just 10 minutes and the game was broken, yes, but it was enough to see that Álvaro Rodriguez has the makings to become a great player. Special. He stands out for his physique (1.93 metres), for being apparently a little uncoordinated, but for having great ball skills and agility.

Barcelona tracking young Borussia Dortmund star Paris Brunner - SPORT

FC Barcelona continue to monitor Europe's young talent. The latest player they are keeping a close eye on is the new jewel in Borussia Dortmund's youth academy: Paris Brunner.

What Barca have to pay Bayern for Robert Lewandowski now - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski scored Barça's only goal at Old Trafford. It was his 25th goal of the season so far. It wasn't enough to win the tie, but it did make Bayern Munich a little richer.

How midfielder Sergi Roberto can secure Barcelona stay until 2025 - SPORT

Next Tuesday, if Barcelona win at Almeria on Sunday, Sergi Roberto's contract renewal will be signed. The player from Reus, the second captain in the squad, reached an agreement with the club a few days ago to extend his contract, which expires on 30 June, for one more season plus an optional one.

Ansu Fati not ruled out of Copa del Rey Clasico yet - SPORT

FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has suffered a bruised left knee and is out of Sunday's game against Almeria, the club said on Friday. However, the '10' is not ruled out for the next game, the Copa del Rey derby (first leg) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday 2 March.

Almeria's Ramazani hails Busquets ahead of Barca clash - SPORT

Belgian winger Largie Ramazani, who plays for Almeria, said on Friday that in next Sunday's match against Barcelona at the Power Horse Stadium, if he had the chance to choose a player not to play, he would choose Sergio Busquets because, although "at Barça there are many very good (players), Busquets is 'top', he plays very well and it is very difficult to defend against him".

Lecce want to keep defender Samuel Umtiti on loan from Barça - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti's long-term future is still up in the air but the French centre-back seems to have recovered his best form after his loan spell in Italian football.