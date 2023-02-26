WELCOME TO THE POWER HORSE STADIUM!!! The cozy home of Almería in beautiful Andalusia is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to increase their lead at the top of the table to 10 points if they can beat a relegation candidate on a three-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy as Barça have very little time to recover from the European loss at Old Trafford and will certainly have tired legs in this one. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 23

Date/Time: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Power Horse Stadium, Almería, Spain

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada, UK), Sports18 (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!