Xavi and Gavi suspended for Barcelona’s clash with Valencia

Barcelona slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat to Almeria on Sunday and also picked up a couple of costly bookings along the way.

Gavi saw yellow for the fifth time in the league this season and will have to sit out the visit of Los Che. Xavi will also be absent from the touchline after being booked yet again.

The manager went into the referee’s notebook for protesting on the touchline, while Gavi was also booked for some angry protests.

Raphinha was also booked after taking a free-kick too early and it was reported that he’d be suspended too. However, it seems the yellow was only his fourth of the season and he is available for next weekend.

The suspensions come at a bit of a bad time for Barcelona. The Catalans are still without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele because of injury and neither are due back yet.

Ansu Fati is also currently on the injury list but is expected back next time out when Barcelona face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The suspensions and injuries may be good news for players such as Pablo Torre and Angel Alarcon. The duo came on against Almeria and will be hoping for more minutes now.