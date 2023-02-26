Xavi ‘very p*ssed off’ by Barcelona’s ‘worst’ game of the season

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez did not mince his words after seeing his team beaten 1-0 by Almeria on Sunday night in La Liga.

The Catalan giants could have moved 10 points clear with a win in Andalusia but put in a poor performance and were deservedly beaten.

Xavi didn’t hold back when asked about his team’s performance after the final whistle

“I’m very p*ssed off. We played our worst game of the season. We lacked intensity, rhythm. It was a day we couldn’t fail. We had no tension to win the game,” he said. “It was difficult for us. It’s a tough day. We’re still leading and in the race. Today, for our part, we failed.”

The Barcelona boss also took time out to explain his team selection for the match.

“We have noticed a bit of fatigue. That is why we have made rotations. A golden opportunity has been lost,” he added. “We have tried everything. We have played with Ronald up front. They have defended very well. We had chances with crosses, but not too clear. It has not been a good day for us.”

Barcelona now need to respond quickly as they face a crunch Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Thursday.