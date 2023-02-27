FC Barcelona News: 27 February 2023; Xavi rages at defeat, Las Palmas striker a target

Coach Xavi furious as Barcelona go down to shock defeat at Almeria | Sport

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was furious after seeing his team beaten 1-0 at Almeria on Sunday, missing the chance to go 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia admits that the defeat to Almeria is a blow to his side but they must recover quickly for the Copa del Rey Clasico on Thursday.

Almeria boss Rubi was asked about the refereeing scandal after the win over Barca and said: “in one way or another, all the teams try to get closer to the group of referees as it is.”

Barcelona are keeping tabs on yet another Las Palmas youngster. Elias Romero has scored 14 goals in 21 games and has caught the Catalans’ attention this season.

Raphinha was left with a sore knee after kicking a fridge in frustration after being taken off in the Europa League against Manchester United.

Barcelona Atletic’s Estanis Pedrola is staking a claim for some first-team minutes. He made his debut for the team in January and scored twice for Rafa Marquez’s side last time out.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on plenty of free agents ahead of the summer transfer window, including Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Inter Miami kicked off the new MLS season with no player wearing the No. 10 or the No.5, sparking speculation the numbers are being kept for Messi and Busquets.