Barcelona hit by Robert Lewandowski injury blow ahead of Copa del Rey Clasico

Barcelona have been hit by a massive injury blow after losing top scorer Robert Lewandowski to injury.

The Catalans have confirmed that the striker is out with a hamstring strain following Sunday’s shock defeat to Almeria.

Lewandowski will therefore miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu and joins Pedri and Ousmane Dembele on the injury list.

MEDICAL NEWS | First team player Robert Lewandowski has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/AmxWJ38B0O — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2023

There’s no word from Barcelona as to how much time Lewandowski will miss, but early reports reckon he’s out for at last two weeks.

Relevo report he’ll undergo further tests but the current thinking is that he’ll sit out the games against Madrid, Valencia and Athletic Club.

If the report is correct then Lewandowski will be back in time for the league Clasico against Los Blancos on March 19 at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski’s injury comes at a really bad time for Barcelona, with Xavi’s side having suffered consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Almeria.