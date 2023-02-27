Barcelona enquire about Julian Alvarez’s summer availability - report

Barcelona have reportedly enquired about signing Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez. The striker has had a strange time at City thus far since moving from Argentina in the summer.

Despite showing immense quality on the biggest stage at the World Cup, Alvarez has had trouble getting consistent minutes at City. The presence of a certain Erling Haaland means he may continue to find life frustrating.

Yet getting consistent minutes at City when being a top-tier player is nothing new, the depth being immense, so a loan move to Barcelona may be feasible. Barcelona would welcome a temporary transfer that keeps the books light, given the club’s financial situation.

Alvarez seems like the type of player who would fit very well at Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski isn’t getting any younger so having a great option to trade in and out of the starting eleven would be fantastic. Perhaps Alvarez would also tempt one Lionel Messi even further, who knows?