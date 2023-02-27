Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany turns down Aston Villa offer - report

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany has reportedly turned down an offer to join Aston Villa in favor of staying at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport report that Alemany’s work at Barcelona has attracted interest from all over Europe and he does not lack for admirers.

Aston Villa who are “planning an ambitious project for the future” have even made an approach but have been rebuffed by Alemany.

The Barca chief is said to be “committed” to Joan Laporta’s project and is not thinking about leaving the Camp Nou at the moment.

Alemany has his work cut out this summer, with reports claiming Barcelona need to reduce the wage bill by around 200 million euros to keep Javier Tebas happy.

Barcelona also still need to register Ronald Araujo’s new contract as well as thinking about extensions for Alejandro Balde and Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Xavi is also likely to want new signings, despite all the financial difficulties, meaning Barca will really need some more Alemany magic at the end of the season.