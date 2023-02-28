Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele makes generous donation to help out boyhood club Evreux

Ousmane Dembele has made a donation to boyhood French club Evreux FC 27, where he played as a youngster before moving to Rennes.

Reports claim the Barcelona winger has handed over around €100k to help out Evrex who have endured financial difficulties recently which resulted in a points deduction.

The club have confirmed that Dembele has put his hand in his pocket in a post on Facebook.

“The President of Evreux Football Club 27, Samuel Brigantino and Guy Lefrand, Mayor of Evreux, would like to thank Ousmane Dembélé for his outpouring of generosity and the financial support given to the club in this difficult period,” said the club.

“Ousmane has always backed the club and he allows us today, with volunteers and educators, to offer 700 players better circumstances to perform in their game and follow in his footsteps.“

It’s a very generous gesture by Dembele who remains on the injured list currently for Barcelona after sustaining a thigh problem.

Xavi has confirmed that he is back in training and the hope is will be ready to return to first-team action in the next couple of weeks.