Barcelona winger Ez Abde wanted by Nottingham Forest - report

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has reportedly emerged as a target for Premier League side Nottingham Forest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Forest have made a habit of buying players since being promoted to the English top flight and have now turned their attentions to Abde.

Relevo reckon that Barcelona are expecting lots of offers for Abde in the summer, with Forest really keen on the Morocco international.

Abde is thought to want to stay at Barcelona but it’s not clear yet if that is what will happen. He is due back from Osasuna at the end of the season and will chat about his future with the club then.

The winger has enjoyed regular football this season at Osasuna, featuring 16 times in La Liga and making three appearances in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona did not include a purchase option in his Osasuna loan and also extended his contract before he left. His current deal now runs until June 2026.