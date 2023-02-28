FC Barcelona News: 28 February 2023; Alexia Putellas still The Best, Lewandowski injured

Alexia Putellas still The Best | FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has won Fifa’s The Best award for the second time. The captain won the league, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa in the 2021-22 season.
Four Barça Women in FIFPro XI | FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, María León, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh have all been named in the Women’s FIFPro XI 2022 at a ceremony in Paris.
No public photo of Barça president Laporta and PSG’s Messi at The Best | Sport
Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi were both at The Best awards on Monday night but there was no photo of the two men together.
Lewandowski medical announcement | FC Barcelona
Barcelona have confirmed that top scorer Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring strain and is currently unavailable for selection.
Inter, Atletico & Villa could rival Barcelona for Athletic’s Iñigo Martinez | Sport
Barcelona could face competition for Inigo Martinez this summer with Inter, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa all interested in the defender.
Bojan offers Ansu Fati injury comparison | Football Espana
Bojan has admitted he knows what Ansu Fati is going through after seeing the Barcelona striker sidelined again with a knee problem.
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé makes €100k donation to his 1st club Evreux | GFFN
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has donated €100k to his first club Evreux to help the team with their ongoing financial difficulties.
