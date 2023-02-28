 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona News: 28 February 2023; Alexia Putellas still The Best, Lewandowski injured

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 - Show Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Alexia Putellas still The Best | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has won Fifa’s The Best award for the second time. The captain won the league, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa in the 2021-22 season.

Four Barça Women in FIFPro XI | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, María León, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh have all been named in the Women’s FIFPro XI 2022 at a ceremony in Paris.

No public photo of Barça president Laporta and PSG’s Messi at The Best | Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi were both at The Best awards on Monday night but there was no photo of the two men together.

Lewandowski medical announcement | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed that top scorer Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring strain and is currently unavailable for selection.

Inter, Atletico & Villa could rival Barcelona for Athletic’s Iñigo Martinez | Sport

Barcelona could face competition for Inigo Martinez this summer with Inter, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa all interested in the defender.

Bojan offers Ansu Fati injury comparison | Football Espana

Bojan has admitted he knows what Ansu Fati is going through after seeing the Barcelona striker sidelined again with a knee problem.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé makes €100k donation to his 1st club Evreux | GFFN

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has donated €100k to his first club Evreux to help the team with their ongoing financial difficulties.

