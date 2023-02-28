Cesc Fabregas gives his verdict on Xavi’s Barcelona

Cesc Fabregas has been talking about Barcelona under Xavi and thinks the team are heading in the right direction under the coach.

The Catalans have hit a bit of a sticky patch after losing to Manchester United and Almeria, and with injuries piling up ahead of a Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid.

Yet Fabregas thinks Barcelona look good under Xavi and believes winning the league this season will be a big boost for his former club.

“I like it. You see things you haven’t seen in years. I think he will say that there are things to improve, but I think there is already a lot of improvement,” he said. “The Europa League setback makes you see that you are not at that European level, although you see that you are competing better every time. “If the league is won this year, it will already be a big step forward.” Source | Cadena SER

Barcelona remain seven points clear at the top of the table, after 23 games played, but will face Valencia next without Gavi, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele.