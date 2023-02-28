Ansu Fati still not back in Barcelona training ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is still yet to return to training ahead of Thursday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Fati was ruled out of action last week with a bruised knee but Xavi said he expected the youngster to be fit for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yet the forward was not at training on Tuesday morning, according to Mundo Deportivo, and is rated doubtful for the crunch match against Los Blancos.

Xavi will certainly be hoping Ansu is available given he is already without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski for the tie.

Fati has not hit top form yet this season but Barcelona’s don’t have too many attacking options due to the current injury situation.

Raphinha and Ferran Torres are fit and available, while Angel Alarcon is also available but it would be a huge call to throw him into a game of such importance due to his inexperience.