Cesc Fàbregas: Refereeing decisions took a league title away from me with Barcelona

Cesc Fàbregas, previously a star for Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and the Spanish national team, spoke about the controversial refereeing decision which ultimately denied him a La Liga title.

The midfielder, who now plays for Como in Italy’s Serie B, spoke about a goal that was wrongly disallowed on the last match of the season against Atlético Madrid.

“They took away a league title from me against Atlético Madrid. I was close to the play and they disallowed a goal that was legal, because I didn’t touch the ball, Juanfran touched it,” he said.

The score was 1-1 with Barcelona needing only one goal to win the match and leapfrog Atlético on the last day and win the league title. Alexis Sánchez had put the Catalans ahead with a stunning shot after a Lionel Messi assist, but Diego Godín had gotten the equalizer through a header.

Less than a half hour was left when Dani Alves sent in a cross that Alexis and Fàbregas both attempted to connect with. However, only Juanfran was able to get a touch on it. The ball bounced to Messi, who scored from close range. The goal was disallowed because Messi was in an offside position - only that shouldn’t have been logically possible since the ball came from a defending player.

Watch the video here:

While discussing refereeing decisions, Fàbregas was asked about the “Enríquez Negreira Case,” which involves Barcelona paying an ex-referee, supposedly as a consultant to give reports on whether Barcelona were treated fairly by current refs. The situation has been controversial for a potential conflict of interest, which some critics have said opened the door for corruption.

“The players don’t have to get involved because that is something that is far above us. I can’t tell you much because I don’t know much about that story,” the midfielder said.