Vitor Roque: “I feel ready to play for Barça”

Vitor Roque, one of the most hyped young Brazilian players, has acknowledged the interest FC Barcelona have in him.

In an interview with Catalan media, Roque stated that he was confident he was ready to play for Barça, although of course, negotiations are ongoing and nothing is final.

“The competitions I played last year, the Libertadores and the Brasileirão, will help me to be well prepared when I go to Europe. I am very happy to be 18 years old, which now allows me to play abroad. My goal is to continue working with humility, because with faith in God, everything will turn out well,” he said.

It’s understood the Catalans are in talks with his club, Athletico Paranaense, to bring the young forward to the Camp Nou.

“I try to stay focused on day to day and give my best at Athletico. I am sure that, doing well here, going to Europe will be the result,” he said.

“It’s not only a dream of mine but also of any player. If the transfer to Barça comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me... that’s why I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time.”

Roque was in the Libertadores team of the tournament last year and featured in the Brazil side that won the 2023 South American U-20 Championship, where he was the top scorer with six goals.

Roque also mentioned that he saw Robert Lewandowski as a role model.

“When I see him on TV I always notice his great finishing power, which I think is his strong point. He is spectacular and I followed him at Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona. If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I’m sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful.”