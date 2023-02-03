Sergio Busquets still waiting for a contract offer from Barcelona - report

Sergio Busquets is reportedly still waiting to receive a new contract offer from Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that there has still been no formal offer handed to the captain, despite Xavi and Joan Laporta both insisting they want the veteran to stay.

Busquets wants to sort out his future in February, as he has stated previously, which means Barca may need to get a move on if they are to keep hold of the Spain international.

There have been reports that Busquets is wanted elsewhere. Inter Miami and Al-Nassr have both been linked with moves for the Barcelona captain.

Busquets is already thought to have turned down a huge offer from the Saudi side and has previously said he could be tempted to head to MLS.

“By February I would like to be clear and have decided. I’ve always said that I like the United States, especially Miami, but I haven’t reached an agreement with any club. Or with other leagues,” he told Cadena SER in November. “The first one who has to know will be my club. If I had decided, I would say.”

Busquets remains a key player for Xavi this season and has started 15 of 19 games for the table-topping Catalans so far in 2022-23.