Chelsea also tried to land Sofyan Ambrabat on deadline day - report

Barcelona weren’t the only team who tried to land Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day, as Premier League big-spenders Chelsea also reportedly wanted the Fiorentina midfielder.

The New York Times report that Todd Boehly tried to land Amrabat as well as Enzo Fernandez on the final day of the winter window.

Boehly had asked about a loan but was told Fiorentina wanted to keep the Morocco international and “would not consider letting its star player leave for anything other than a premium, and permanent, fee.”

The Chelsea chief thought Fiorentina’s asking price was “unreasonable” which didn’t go down well with the Serie A side. After a bit of back and forth the report reckons “the call, and the negotiation, ended abruptly.”

Fiorentina also batted off an attempt from Barcelona to land Amrabat, and the midfielder has since apologized to his team-mates for trying to force through a move.

Amrabat has since returned to action for Fiorentina but suffered a fractured nose in his team’s Coppa Italia clash against Torino.