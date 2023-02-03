Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest left out of AC Milan’s Champions League squad

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest is struggling to make much of an impact at AC Milan and has now reportedly been left out of the team’s Champions League squad for the second half of the season.

Milan will play Tottenham in the last 16 after finishing second behind Chelsea in Group E which also contained Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

All teams have been able to tweak their squads over the winter and the Rossoneri have replaced Dest with Malick Thiaw who is seen as a more versatile option.

It’s another blow for Dest who has only started two Serie A games for his new team since his summer move, although he has come off the bench another six times.

There have been conflicting reports over whether Milan want to sign Dest permanently, but it seems his 20 million purchase option may be a little high for the Italian side’s liking.