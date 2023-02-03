Recovery session after the Betis game - FC Barcelona

The work continues. Another recovery session today on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva for the first team players after the win away to Betis (1-2). They were joined by Nil Ruiz from Barça Atlètic and Alarcón from the U19As.

Defensive record at halfway stage - FC Barcelona

50 points and a record-breaking defence. Following a 2-1 win at Betis on Wednesday night, FC Barcelona have completed a simply extraordinary first half of the season, losing just one, and drawing just two of the 19 matches so far and conceding just seven goals in the process, the last being the own goal by Jules Kounde that ultimately had no impact on the outcome in Seville.

Valencia 0–4 FC Barcelona: Half a season of wins - FC Barcelona

The Barça women have won 4-0 in Valencia with goals from Rolfö (2), Oshoala and Aitana Bonmatí, which means they have reached the midway point of the season without dropping a single point.

Julian Araujo training with LA Galaxy while waiting for FIFA news on Barca switch - SPORT

Julián Araujo trained today with LA Galaxy while waiting for FIFA to decide if his move to Barça Atletic will happen. The Mexican full-back is preparing with his team for his return to MLS at the end of February, but his mind is still in Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva wants to play in Spain, will listen to Barca and Madrid - SPORT

Bernardo Silva will be one of the big names making headlines in the summer transfer window. The player has already made the decision to leave Manchester City at the end of June and his determination is clear: he wants to play in the Spanish league and will listen to Barça and Madrid, as reported by 'The Athletic'.

Bayern want 30 million euros for Benjamin Pavard - SPORT

Benjamin Pavard will leave Bayern this summer provided a transfer can be agreed. And it looks like it will be complicated because Bayern want to cash in on the Frenchman despite the player's problems with his coach and the fact that he has a year left on his contract in June.