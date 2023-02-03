Barcelona step up Lamine Yamal contract talks - report

Barcelona are reportedly stepping up contract talks with 15-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is the latest wonderkid to emerge from La Masia.

Yamal is out of contract at the end of the season, and Barca are hoping to tie him up to a first professional contract in July when he turns 16.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca want to hand Yamal a three-year deal with a significant termination clause to ward off potential admirers.

It seems there are a few clubs circling too, in case there’s any chance of tempting the youngster away from Barcelona, with “the most powerful clubs in Europe” mentioned.

Xavi already knows all about Yamal and has been calling the teenager up to first-team training on occasion this season to give him a taste of life in the senior squad.

MD reckon that the club don’t want to put any pressure on Yamal but believe that if he continues his currrent trajectory then he will get a first-team chance “sooner rather than later.”

The club’s priority right now though, is to hand him a new deal, and talks with his agent Ivan de la Pena are understood to be well underway.