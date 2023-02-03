LA Galaxy boss offers update on Julian Araujo to Barcelona move

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has offered an update on Julian Araujo’s future as Barcelona wait to see if they will land the right-back.

The Catalans tried to bring in the defender on deadline day but it appears they filed the paperwork a little too late.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany reckons they missed out by 18 seconds, but Vanney reckons a deal could still go through.

“We have optimism for Jules and for the whole thing to get done, but we don’t until the actual review has been done,” he said. “My understanding is, it is officially with [FIFA] now and that wasn’t the case yesterday. I imagine they have more than one of these that they’re looking through. Within 24 hours, we should have an indication.”

Vanney also admitted that Barcelona have been in touch with the Galaxy before so wasn’t too surprised to hear from the Catalans again.

“I think this is the second window that we’ve had some interaction with them about Julian,” he added. “Pretty late in the window, did the discussion about what a deal would actually look like start to get really clearer and negotiated. It was over the last 3-4 days where those discussions started to pick up and get momentum. “Things started to happen fast, hence the reason it came down to the wire. He’s clearly someone they’ve had on their radar because in previous windows they’ve poked around and asked about him.” Source | Goal

All parties are now waiting on FIFA for a decision on the proposed transfer, with an announcement expected shortly.