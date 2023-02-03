Jules Kounde responds to report he prefers to play at right-back for Barcelona

Jules Kounde has been playing regularly at right-back this season for Barcelona due to the lack of options in the position and the wealth of center-backs available to Xavi.

The France international also played in the position during the World Cup for France, as Les Bleus made it all the way to the final.

All of which has led to a report this morning that reckons the Frenchman now prefers to play at full-back rather than in the middle.

Kounde obviously spotted this on Twitter and made his thoughts crystal clear with the power of a single emoji. As you can imagine the initial tweet has since been deleted.

It’s pretty obvious what Kounde thinks but he may have to continue on the right for a while, particularly as Barca’s options have been reduced further by the departure of Hector Bellerin.

There’s still the possibility that Julian Araujo could arrive, but even if he does he’s expected to join up with Barca Atletic in the first instance.