Javier Tebas says it would be ‘impossible’ for Barcelona to sign Haaland or Mbappe

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he’d love to see players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe move to the Spanish top flight but has warned they remain out of Barcelona’s reach.

The Catalans’ financial issues have been well-documented and have led to some conflict with La Liga, particularly recently with Gavi’s first-team registration.

Tebas has now been talking about Barcelona again and says there’s no chance Xavi’s side will be able to make big-name buys any time soon.

“I hope that’s the case. But these two players could only come to Real Madrid right now because Barcelona’s financial situation as of today does not permit Barcelona to reach these types of players. “Many things would have to change financially at Barcelona for them to be able to go for these players next season, so many things that I would consider it impossible.” Source | El Chiringuito

The summer transfer window promises to be fairly intriguing once again, with reports claiming Barca will have to make a big sale if they want to make any new signings.