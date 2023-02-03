FIFA confirm Barcelona move for Julian Araujo was not completed on time

Barcelona have missed out on signing LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo in the January transfer window after FIFA confirmed the club failed to file the paperwork in time.

Mateu Alemany has claimed Barcelona missed the deadline by 18 seconds due to technical problems on deadline day.

LA Galaxy had been optimistic a deal would still be done, but a FIFA spokesperson has now confirmed the transfer is not happening.

“FIFA can confirm that the transfer of the player Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona was not completed in line with the applicable regulations.”

The ruling will be a disapointment for Barcelona, with Araujo expected to join up with Barca Atletic initially and be available for the first-team if required.

It’s not clear yet if the club will return in the summer for the defender, but Galaxy manager Greg Vanney has said the Catalans have been interested in Araujo for some time.