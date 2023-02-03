Chadi Riad enters into Europa League list, Gavi will retain #30

Young defender Chadi Riad, who mainly plays for Barcelona Atlètic, has been included in FC Barcelona’s UEFA Europa League list following Gerard Piqué’s retirement and the transfers of Héctor Bellerín and Memphis Depay.

Riad spent some time on loan at Sabadell recently, so he is ineligible for the Europa League “list B” which is for youngsters who have been with the club for two years in a row. Thus, he will enter into “list A.”

With the exits of some first team players, there is space to put more youngsters in “list A” who do not qualify for “list B.”

On the other hand, Pablo Gavi will continue to be a part of “list B,” which means he will continue to use the #30 shirt. In La Liga, he has been registered as a senior player finally, allowing him to use shirt number 6. However, he will continue to use the old shirt in Europe.

This already happened to Nico González last season, when he played with the #14 in La Liga but the #28 in the UEFA Europa League.