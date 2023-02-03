Lionel Messi return to Barcelona continues to be rumored

FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set to battle over Lionel Messi’s services, as rumors continue to suggest there is a chance that he could leave Paris for a shocking return to his boyhood club.

Previously, Gerard Romero, a well-informed Barcelona-based journalist, had said that Barcelona were in pole position to get his signature, contrary to most reporting at the time.

Gastón Edul, one of the most connected Argentine journalists, initially made it clear he believed Messi would stay at PSG. But he since has admitted that he was no longer as certain as before that Messi would renew his deal.

Romero continued to say on his Twitch stream that at the moment, Messi was not keen on staying in Paris. That would open up other options - a return to Barcelona, a chance to play in the MLS with Inter Miami, or a turn to play in his own country, Argentina, with Newell’s Old Boys.

Romero has stressed that while the door for a return is open, nothing is certain at all, and it’s still entirely possible that he will extend his contract with the Parisians.

There is also the question of whether Barcelona will be able to afford Messi’s salary, considering their troubles with La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play controls. Romero stressed that something could be worked out given how much more income the player would bring to the league.

Finally, there is the tense relationship between his agent and father, Jorge Messi, and Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta. In fact, it is the father who seems most opposed to a return to Barcelona.