Alexia Putellas returns to Barcelona training after ACL injury

Alexia Putellas has returned to training for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last year that saw her ruled out for 10-12 months.

The GOAT still obviously has some way to go in her recovery process but is now back and working with the ball after a long spell out.

The sight of Alexia kicking a ball again will be a huge boost to Barca even though it’s not clear yet if she will return this season or wait for the new campaign to make her comeback.

Alexia has still been picking up trophies during her injury lay-off. The Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the second year in a row in October and also won The Best FIFA Women’s Player award for 2022 in January.

L'entrenament d'aquest matí amb la nova equipació pic.twitter.com/NqIovmkrNS — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 3, 2023

The captain has undoubtedly been missed this season but Barca Femeni remain the team to beat in Spain. Jonatan Giráldez’s side top the league by eight points from Real Madrid and remain in contention in the Women’s Champions League.