Manchester United interested in Ansu Fati again - report

Manchester United want Ansu Fati, again, according to rumors. The forward has always been wanted at Old Trafford and the Red Devils perhaps see a chance that FC Barcelona will let him go as he has been unable to lock down a starting spot following a series of injuries.

United are ready to start negotiating but as of now the Catalans have turned them down. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has very good relationships in Manchester and could be interested in the move.

The youngster set all sorts of records for the youngest player to score in different situations, but his career has stalled somewhat after many frustrating injuries. Whispers say he is dissatisfied with his current role, where Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Ousmane Dembélé start.

Even after an injury to the Frenchman, Xavi has opted to play with an extra midfielder rather than counting on Fati.

However, if Barcelona want to keep him, they can avoid any sale. But the club’s financial situation is such that a big sale could be really useful. That is what is motivating many to predict that ultimately, Barcelona will sanction the transfer.