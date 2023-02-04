When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Sevilla - FC Barcelona

International viewing guide to the weekend Liga fixture at Spotify Camp Nou

Raphinha doing it on the road - FC Barcelona

Raphinha scored his fifth goal for Barça against Betis on Wednesday, and the curious thing about all five is that not one of them was netted at Spotify Camp Nou. No Barça player has done the same thing since records of this statistic started in 2003/04.

Barça calls out to culers via an open letter read by Xavi Hernández - FC Barcelona

‘You are Barça’ is the slogan for a campaign launched by the Club with a video which highlights the vital role of the fans in the stadium and that without them, “Barça does not exist”

N'Golo Kante can leave Chelsea for free, Barca on alert - SPORT

N'Golo Kante could be free to leave Chelsea this summer at zero cost as his contract renewal talks with the London club have proven complicated. Chelsea's wild transfer market will mean a revolution in the squad and it is likely that Kante will sign for another club.

Sergino Dest's difficult AC Milan season takes a turn for the worse - SPORT

Milan seemed a good destination for the full-back, 22, who had lost Xavi's confidence at Barça. But his time at Milan has dimmed after a promising start.

Amrabat rejected Chelsea on the last day of the transfer window - SPORT

Little by little more details of the final hours of Barcelona's January transfer market are becoming known, with midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat as the main protagonist.

Man United interested in Barcelona forward Ansu Fati - SPORT

Manchester United could open a new Barça market front after their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong failed last summer. The English club is extremely interested in acquiring the services of Ansu Fati for next season as long as the Blaugrana opens the door to negotiate and the player accepts a change of scenery to gain prominence after a year in which he has not taken off at Camp Nou.

FIFA to reject Barcelona move for Julian Araujo - Football España

Barcelona look set to sensationally miss out on their January transfer move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. La Blaugrana made a late bid to sign the Mexican international in the final hours of the winter transfer last month market despite their financial issues.