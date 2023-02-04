Alejandro Balde a doubt for Barcelona vs Sevilla after missing training

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has emerged as a doubt for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

The youngster missed training ahead of the match with a fever which means Xavi may have to cope without him next time out.

Barcelona do have other options of course, with Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso both available to come into the team in place of Balde.

Alba is probably the favorite to play if Balde is given the night off and we may get more of an idea of how the team will look when Xavi speaks at his pre-match press conference.

Balde has been a key figure for Barcelona this season after forcing his way into the team. The left-back has made 22 appearances in all competitions, contributing four assists.