Barcelona loanee Ez Abde sent off for Osasuna against Espanyol

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde has found himself in hot water after being sent off for Osasuna aginst Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga.

Abde was already on a booking when he had a little scuffle with Pierre-Gabriel right at the end of the first half.

Referee Gil Manzano, who you will remember from sending off Robert Lewandowski earlier this season, didn’t like it at all and handed both players a second yellow.

Tempers flare!



Pierre-Gabriel and Ezzalzouli are sent off for their respective sides following a heated exchange pic.twitter.com/jHhbKDMgVc — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 4, 2023

Osasuna were leading 1-0 at the time, thanks to Ante Budimir’s goal, when both players were sent off but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite was the man to snatch a point for the hosts, scoring just before the hour for Espanyol.

Abde has been enjoying regular football at Osasuna this season after arriving on loan, making 14 La Liga appearances, but can now expect a ban after his sending off.