The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Sevilla to the Spotify Camp Nou for a crucial La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

As expected there are no changes to the previous list as the only absence is the injured Ousmane Dembélé (thigh), which means another call-up for under-19 striker Ángel Alarcón to provide depth in attack. Alejandro Balde is called up despite missing Saturday’s training session with a fever, while Pablo Torre is not part of the squad as he’ll play with Barça Atlètic until the end of the season.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!