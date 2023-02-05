PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Sevilla - FC Barcelona

Barça completed the first half of the league season with 50 out of a possible 57 points, and following their amazing run of nine wins and one draw in the last ten games, have moved five points clear of Real Madrid.

With barely a moment to get their breath back following the 2-1 win at the Benito Villamarín, Barça are back at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday at 9pm CET for a game with Sevilla.

Barça and Sevilla meet on Sunday at 9pm CEST in the first game of the second half of the Liga season. Here's the lowdown on a team that didn't get off to the best of starts in La Liga 2022/23.

Barça coach Xavi Hernández on the team's good form and Sunday's game with Sevilla

This Sunday's Barça vs Sevilla clash at Camp Nou (21.00 CET) has added danger for Xavi Hernandez's side as several of their players are one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Xavi Hernández explained ahead of Barcelona's La Liga match against Sevilla (Sunday 5 February, Camp Nou, 21.00) the reason why Pablo Torre was left out of the squad and instead is with Rafa Márquez's team for Barça Atlètic's match against Cornellà.

In the run-up to the LaLiga match at Camp Nou against Sevilla, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández appeared at a press conference and discussed one of the hottest topics at the club: the future of Sergio Busquets.