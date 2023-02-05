WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of another big Barcelona La Liga match as the leaders welcome Sevilla for some Sunday night fun. Barça come into this one with a perfect record in 2023 and look to maintain their comfortable lead at the top of the table if they can get all three points against a Sevilla side that’s had a bad season but is still very talented and dangerous. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us and follow all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 20

Date/Time: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: José Luís González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, India, Spain), ITV 4 (UK), TSN 3 (Canada), SuperSport (Nigeria), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), ITVX, LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

